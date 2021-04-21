Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFG. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.90.

CFG stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

