Citigroup Increases Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $164.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.91.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $159.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.55. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $102.80 and a fifty-two week high of $161.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

