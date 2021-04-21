Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms Neutral Rating for PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their neutral rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.50 price target on the stock.

PPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of PPD from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPD to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.60. PPD has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PPD by 53.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PPD by 161.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the third quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PPD by 112.2% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.