Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.