Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $240.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $207.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $206.12 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 45,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

