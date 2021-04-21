Citigroup Boosts New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target to $21.50

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.30% from the company’s current price.

EDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

NYSE EDU traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 790,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,423,267. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,799,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

