Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Raised by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

