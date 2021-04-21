Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $108.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

