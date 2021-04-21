Christopher Mackay Buys 5,777,291 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay bought 5,777,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,020,956.60 ($10,729,254.71).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Christopher Mackay bought 461,281 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,190,104.98 ($850,074.99).

On Thursday, February 25th, Christopher Mackay acquired 246,682 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$636,439.56 ($454,599.69).

On Friday, February 19th, Christopher Mackay acquired 475,426 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,226,599.08 ($876,142.20).

On Friday, February 12th, Christopher Mackay acquired 347,742 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$900,651.78 ($643,322.70).

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Christopher Mackay acquired 157,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$408,200.00 ($291,571.43).

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.43%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

