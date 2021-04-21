Christina M. Corley Sells 3,500 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $180.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $205,404,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

