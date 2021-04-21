Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In related news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHH traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.83. 3,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.