Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Northcoast Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.64.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,532.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,455.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,390.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $772.01 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.