Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.64.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,532.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,455.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,390.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $772.01 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

