China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 218,500 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of China Liberal Education stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. China Liberal Education has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

