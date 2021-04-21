Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.68.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $101.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.