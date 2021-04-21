Charter Communications, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charter Communications in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.62 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.39.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $652.46 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,389,000 after buying an additional 115,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

