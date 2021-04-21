Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chart Industries stock opened at $129.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day moving average is $121.37. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

