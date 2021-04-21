Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Peoples Bancorp worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 367,163 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEBO. Raymond James increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

