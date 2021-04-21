Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of GoHealth worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoHealth alerts:

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,699,828.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,828.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,975,500.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

GOCO stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

GoHealth Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.