Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,593 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVER. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 284,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 232,149 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,902,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EverQuote by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $939.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $26,454.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,774.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,328 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVER. Raymond James upped their target price on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

