Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 106,549 Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sumo Logic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $527,098,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 644,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 140,810 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 522,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $117,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,907 over the last 90 days.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

