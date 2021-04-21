Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 88,353 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 506,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lannett were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lannett by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 382,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lannett by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,553 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lannett alerts:

Shares of LCI stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $199.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.