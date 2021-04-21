Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.30

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.22, with a volume of 274919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.09.

CIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$329.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$329.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

