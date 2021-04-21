Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Down 15%

Shares of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) fell 15% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 205,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 51,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock, Plomp Farm, and Separation Rapids properties, as well as a 50% interest in the Parkin joint venture property located in Ontario.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.