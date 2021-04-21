CHADS VC (CHADS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,032.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $24,032.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00068560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00094098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.23 or 0.00649692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035951 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,371,272 coins and its circulating supply is 47,275,932 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

