Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $208.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Cerecor will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Cerecor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,555,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerecor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cerecor by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 120,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

