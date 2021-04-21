Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 58.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 58.75 ($0.77).

CNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 55.46 ($0.72) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.54. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78).

In related news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.