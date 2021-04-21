Celanese (NYSE:CE) Hits New 12-Month High at $159.32

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.32 and last traded at $158.66, with a volume of 592626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,409,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $19,956,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

