CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.70. 5,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.