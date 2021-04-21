Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cboe Global Markets to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

CBOE opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $107.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

