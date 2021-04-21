Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s current price.

CAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $227.63 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $878,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

