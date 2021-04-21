Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 772,747 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.94. 56,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

