CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce $23.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $26.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $96.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.91 million to $97.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $98.25 million to $100.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.16. 2,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $544.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.34%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.