Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce sales of $32.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.95 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $29.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $134.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.72 million to $138.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $157.50 million, with estimates ranging from $132.48 million to $174.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $455.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,845,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 533,282 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 274,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

