Cat Token (CAT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $726,344.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 150.2% higher against the dollar. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $726,344.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.36 or 0.00473817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.