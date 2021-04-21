Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$20.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAS. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.
Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$15.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$12.74 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.57.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
