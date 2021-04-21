Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$20.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAS. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$15.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$12.74 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.57.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cascades will post 2.2399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

