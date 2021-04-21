Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

