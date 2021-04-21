Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.
Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
