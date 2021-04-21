Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Update

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE CRS opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,841,000 after buying an additional 370,045 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 48.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

