CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in CarMax by 3.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in CarMax by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in CarMax by 29.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.23. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $4,224,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,284,837. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.