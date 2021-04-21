Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CZMWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Commerzbank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CZMWY stock opened at $176.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.63. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $90.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

