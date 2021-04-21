Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.67.

Cardlytics stock opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $161.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.98.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $248,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,827 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,254. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

