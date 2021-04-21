Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $129.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $248,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,244,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,254. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,047,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.58. 6,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,834. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.98.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

