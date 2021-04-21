Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 3,321 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 46.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Silicom were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 594,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Silicom by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicom from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $317.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.89. Silicom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

