Cardinal Capital Management Has $827,000 Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.07% of Inogen worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the third quarter worth about $685,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,530,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $66.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,530.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $449,008.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,851.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,974,836. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

