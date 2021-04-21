Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

CRDF opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Caxton Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $2,834,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

