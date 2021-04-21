Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 655 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Shares of CSX traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,052. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

