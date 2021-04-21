Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.61. 59,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,389. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.53 and a 200 day moving average of $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.49 and a 12-month high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

