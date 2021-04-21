Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.53

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.53 and traded as high as $41.45. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 65,663 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $83.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53.
Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($9.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($8.08) by ($1.91).
About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)
Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.
