Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.39 million, a PE ratio of -59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

