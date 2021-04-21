Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.36. 17,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,308,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several brokerages have commented on GOEV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,735,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

